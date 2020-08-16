Qimmah Russo Shows Off Her Killer Abs In A Sports Bra & Panties

Qimmah Russo took to her Instagram account on Sunday, August 16, to post a series of snaps that depicted the fitness model flaunting her fit figure while posing in a car — much to the delight of her 1.6 million followers.

Qimmah wore a black sports bra emblazoned with the Nike logo in the middle of her chest. The top featured red and white designs as well. The thick straps curved around her shoulders. The bra boasted a U-shaped neckline that showed off Qimmah’s ample cleavage.

Her toned and taut midriff was on full display, as were her enviable abs. In addition to her killer body, fans could also make out Qimmah’s silver belly button ring.

She wore skintight black panties that dipped low on her abdomen. She paired the ensemble with red Nike sneakers emblazoned with a black swoosh.

Qimmah’s dark locks were deeply parted and tossed over one shoulder in waves. Her long nails were done in a French manicure.

In the first photo of the set, Qimmah faced the camera, giving serious bedroom eyes. She placed one hand on the seat, the other on the door. Her mouth was slightly parted, showing off her pearly white teeth.

The model leaned forward in the second image and closed her eyes. The bright sunlight splashed over her legs.

The third shot depicted Qimmah flaunting her sculpted biceps, curling one arm in the air. She arched her back, her gaze focused on the lens.

She placed her hands on her knees in the fourth and final photo, this snap looking almost identical to the second one.

Qimmah’s fans were eager to compliment the model in the comment section of the post, lauding her latest look.

“Queen,” shared one follower, punctuating their message with a crown emoji.

“Oh my lawd,” declared a second social media user, including a crying face, a smiley face with heart eyes, and a flame emoji.

“You get finer & finer with every pic,” gushed a third fan, following up their comment with a heart-eye emoji.

“Sheesh,” simply replied a fourth person, adding a row of red hearts.

As of press time, the Instagram slideshow racked up more than 17,000 likes and hit over 200 comments.

