Dajana Gudić Flaunts Major Underboob In Revealing Red Bathing Suit

Bosnian Instagram model and TV host Dajana Gudić took to her Instagram page on Sunday, August 16, and treated her almost 796,000 followers to a very hot picture.

In the snap, Dajana, who lives in Los Angeles, could be seen rocking a striped, red bikini which allowed her to show off some serious skin. Her top consisted of thin straps, a low-cut neckline that drew attention toward her flawless décolletage, and a large cutout on the chest through which she flashed major underboob. The tiny garment also drew attention toward her taut stomach, sculpted abs, and slender waist.

Dajana teamed the top with matching bottoms that were pulled up high on her hips. The risque ensemble also enabled her to flaunt her sexy thighs.

She wore her slightly damp, blond tresses in romantic waves, swept her locks to one side, and let them cascade over her shoulder and arm. In terms of accessories, she opted for a pair of brown shades to ramp up the glamour.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Bodrum EDITION hotel in Turkey. The shoot took place at a beach against the background of the sea. Some people could be seen swimming in the water behind her. To pose, she sat on a white beach mat, placed a hand on it for support and leaned backward. She extended her legs forward and folded one of her knees, touched her sunglasses, closed her eyes, and soaked up the sun.

In the caption, Dajana wrote that she’s in love with Bodrum. The hottie also informed her fans that her sexy bikini was from the online lingerie and beachwear retailer, Yandy, and her sunglasses were from Veneties eyewear.

Within five hours of going live, the picture racked up more than 3,600 likes. In addition to that, several of Dajana’s fans took to the comments section and shared about 180 messages to praise her amazing figure and hot looks.

“You are so beautiful, Dajana. Have fun in Turkey!!” one of her fans commented.

“Damn, you are so stunning and such a sexy woman!” another user chimed in.

“Absolutely gorgeous!! I love the tan! Hope you are enjoying your vacation,” a third follower wrote.

“Your beauty is enigmatic. Wonderful pic, btw,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Aside from her regular followers, several models and Instagram influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Casey Fleyshman, Bri Teresi, Lauren Dascalo, and Aylen Alvarez.

Dajana rarely fails to impress her admirers with her hot and stylish photos. Last month, she shared another steamy pic in which she rocked a skimpy two-piece bathing suit with the American flag printed on it.