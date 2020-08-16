Donald Trump’s Claim That Suburban Housewives Will Vote For Him Backfires

Donald Trump claimed recently that “the ‘suburban housewife’ will be voting for me” in a declaration that some critics said was a not-so-subtle racist dog whistle about ensuring that the suburbs are white.

But the so-called suburban housewives didn’t all agree with the president’s message and thousands of them gathered together to push back against Trump and promote his opponent Joe Biden, as a new report from the Daily Beast reveals.

Since Trump’s declaration, multiple groups have been created on social media dedicated to women living outside of cities who don’t agree with Trump’s message or description of them.

“Donald Trump used sexist language to describe us as ‘Suburban Housewives.’ He also said that we’d be voting for him. He’s wrong. This page is created for ALL women to share thoughts, express opinions and ELECT JOE BIDEN AND KAMALA HARRIS,” one group proclaims.

Within a few days of its creation, the group, called Suburban Housewives Against Trump, gathered more than 9,000 members. The assembly, the founder says, is a space for people in her conservative community to criticize the president without fear.

She quickly discovered that many of those who joined were people she knew from her children’s private Catholic school, individuals that she had assumed were Trump supporters.

“I think people may make assumptions,” she said. “And I think that’s something the president has done, unfortunately, is make assumptions that all white women are going to support him. And we’re not.”

Another Facebook group founder said that Trump was assuming that suburban voters were all caucasian, which isn’t the case. By making that assumption, she feels that Trump is driving away minority or poor voters who might cast a ballot for him otherwise.

Even white women said that they didn’t like the term that Trump used to describe them.

“I guess I’m a suburban housewife, but I definitely don’t feel that way,” one individual said, adding that the description seemed antiquated.

The women joining the groups aren’t anomalies. Polling finds that a majority of women living in suburban communities disapprove of Trump’s handling of the presidency, and a majority of women overall say they’re voting for Biden in the upcoming election.

In 2016, Trump took suburban voters by 6 points, and Republicans have historically enjoyed higher support there.

These new social media gatherings vary, however, from traditional anti-Trump groups in that some of them are dedicated to individuals who want to share their opinions with like-minded conservatives who don’t support Trump.