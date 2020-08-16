Kylie Jenner Rocks A Revealing Backless Bodysuit In Incredible New Snapshots

Kylie Jenner rocked a tie-dye print bodysuit in new Instagram snapshots.

Kylie Jenner turned to Instagram on Sunday to treat her fans to three new stunning snapshots of herself. The billionaire makeup mogul looked phenomenal while rocking a backless bodysuit.

The formfitting bodysuit hugged Jenner’s curves in all the right places, showing off her fabulous figure. The ensemble was from the Los Angeles-based Matte Brand. It was composed of spandex and featured thin spaghetti straps and an unusual dark green and white tie-dye print. The outfit included open gaps along the legs that exposed even more skin. Jenner accessorized with large gold hoop earrings and a gold bracelet.

Jenner wore some extra long extensions in her hair and styled her wavy locks in a low ponytail. She posed in what appeared to be a luxurious mansion with a long winding staircase and a dome ceiling. The building featured white brick and black railings. Modern style decor and sculptures could be seen behind her.

In the first snapshot she stood at the top of the stairs, running her hands through her hair as she stared intently at the camera, with a serious expression on her face. In the second and third photos, she turned her back to the camera while looking over her shoulder with her eyes closed.

In the caption of her post, Jenner referenced the song, “Brown Eyed Girl,” by Van Morrison. With Jenner’s massive online following, it was no surprise that the snapshots earned over 2 million likes in only one hour after being shared online.

She is one of the most highly followed celebrities on the entire platform with an incredible 190 million followers on Instagram overall. Her fans took to the comments section to compliment her on her outfit and gush over her gorgeous looks. Others attempted to earn her attention by getting a like or reply back.

“Your eyes sparkle like the Hudson river,” gushed one fan.

“Looking gorgeous as always, love the fit!” a second fan commented upon the post.

“Stunning Kylie! No one else could pull this look off better than you!” a third person remarked.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jenner and her daughter, Stormi Webster, are currently on a tropical vacation, but the makeup mogul has not disclosed their location. She has remained active on social media however, recently sharing an adorable Instagram snapshot of her and her daughter posing in the ocean together, hand-in-hand. The duo rocked matching white dresses in the snap.