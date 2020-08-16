Lala Kent Blasts ‘Project Runway’ Designer For Refusing To Create Her Wedding Dress

Lala Kent took Project Runway alum Michael Costello to task because, as she explains it, the designer wouldn’t create her dream wedding gown because she wasn’t famous enough, Us Magazine reports.

Michael has been in the news in recent days after he went after Kylie Jenner, who he said only gives credit to certain designers who are either extremely well-known or who have paid her for an endorsement. Jenner had posted on Instagram thanking Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing for a custom birthday dress, which apparently got under Costello’s skin.

Lala had thoughts on the controversy and she decided to weigh in on it.

“I trolled Kylie’s gram and found this,” she wrote. “What a clown. This dude. I literally blew him up to make my custom wedding dress-he would have gotten all the ‘tags & @’s’ he’s talking about. But I never heard back from him… why? Because I’m not ‘big enough.’ So cool out, Costello-you do the same sh*t.”

Michael didn’t sit back, however. He responded that they had been in contact but opted not to work together.

“You wanted us to dress you and we passed,” he wrote in response. “You didn’t want to buy anything we also confirmed an appointment for you and it was a no show! Why are you complaining a whole year later? God bless.”

Lala blasted back, including the text messages and saying that he had made her point. She noted that he had “passed” on working with her just like Kylie had “passed” on him, advising him to “get over it.”

Lala was set to marry her fiance Randall Emmett on April 18, 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic put her plants on the backburner.

Lala hasn’t shown off the gown that she did eventually decide on, but a few months ahead of the big day, she shared a behind-the-scenes wedding photoshoot of her wearing a floor-length gown walking next to Randall in a black tuxedo on Instagram. Fans will have to wait for the real deal until the two finally get the chance to tie the knot.

While the couple appears to be going as strong as ever, a few weeks ago, Lala deleted all of the pictures of Randall from her social media account, causing some fans to worry that the two had called their nuptials off. But she later confirmed that they were still together and had just had an argument, as The Inquisitr previously reported.