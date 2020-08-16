Kelly Gale Shows Off Incredible Figure In Skimpy Teal Bikini

Fashion Model Kelly Gale sent thousands of her followers into a frenzy once again on Sunday, August 16, after she shared a sexy new video clip starring herself. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to post the content for her 1.4 million followers, and it instantly became a hit.

The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret model, who is of Australian and Indian descent, was recorded beachside for the video. Kelly took center stage as she positioned herself directly in front of the camera. She switched between a number of sexy poses as she laid out on the sand. She further emitted a sultry vibe as she pouted, propped her hips out, and stared straight at the camera’s lens with a smoldering gaze.

Kelly’s long raven locks looked to be wet as they fell around her back and shoulders in messy waves — indicating that she had taken a dip in the ocean.

However, the stunner’s curvaceous figure clearly captivated users most as she flaunted her famous physique with a skimpy bikini.

The teal bikini top featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as its minuscule triangle cups struggled to contain her assets, exposing a great deal of cleavage, sideboob, and underboob.

Kelly teamed the number with a pair of matching bottoms that also did not conceal much, as their low-rise, skimpy cut showed off her curvy hips and pert derrière. Meanwhile, the bottoms’ side-straps, which were tied into playful bows, called attention to her slim core.

In the caption, she said that she was at the beach with Martin-Christopher Harper, a hairstylist.

The stunning image was met with a great deal of support and enthusiasm from fans and received more than 23,000 likes and 84,000 views since going live four hours ago. Additionally, more than 100 followers headed to the comments section to compliment and praise Kelly on her body, her good looks, and her bathing suit.

“Such a beautiful lady,” one user wrote.

“Absolutely gorgeous, love it,” added a second follower.

“Oh my god, your body is amazing,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Kelly you are on fire,” declared a fourth individual, following the sentiment with a string of fire emoji.

The beauty has shared an ample amount of sexy content to social media, especially as of late. On August 14, she enthralled her fans once again when she rocked a lime green bikini that displayed her statuesque figure, as reported by The Inquisitr. That video has received more than 36,000 likes since it went live, proving to be quite popular with fans.