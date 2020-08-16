Joy-Anna Duggar Shares One More Baby Bump Photo Before Arrival Of Her Daughter

Joy Anna is due any day now.

Joy-Anna Duggar is 39 weeks pregnant and is due to have her baby girl any day now. The Counting On star has been busy preparing for the arrival of her and husband Austin Forsyth’s new little one and it looks like they are both getting anxious to meet her. On Sunday, the expectant mom shared two photos with her 1 million Instagram followers taking a stroll with her family of three while waiting for labor to start.

Looking happy and relaxed, Joy-Anna took the opportunity to snap a picture of Austin and their 2-year-old son Gideon. The blond haired little boy was sitting in a stroller as he was being pushed by his dad. Gideon looked like he was well-equipped with plenty of snacks and drink for the walk. The Duggar grandson wore a red shirt, grey shorts, and a pair of black sneakers. Austin sported a blue tank top and a baseball cap. His bottoms were hidden behind the stroller. He had his phone up to his ear as he walked along with Joy-Anna and Gideon.

Joy-Anna joined in with family photo in the first one, but the second snapshot was just her and her huge bump. She wore a light grey v-neck t-shirt that hugged her bulging belly snugly. Her long hair was pulled back into a messy ponytail with her bangs lying softy along the side of her face.

The 22-year-old mom also wore the special necklace that was gifted to her after she lost her daughter last year when she was 20 weeks along. It has the her little girl’s name, Annabell Elise, engraved on it.

The Forsyths walked along a cemented path in what appeared to be a remote area in northwest Arkansas. There were lots of trees and lush grassy areas on either side of the curvy walkway.

Many fans noticed that Joy-Anna has dropped since the last baby bump photo that she shared earlier this month. In that selfie, her huge belly protruded out quite far as she stood in front of a mirror to snap the pic. In the caption, she said how impatient she was on meeting her daughter and how she couldn’t believe that the time was very near. Fans are also getting anxious to meet this new Duggar child, as they revealed in the comments.

“So excited for you guys… can’t wait to hear about baby girls arrival,” one fan said excitedly.

“So happy for you and your little family!!” remarked another follower.

“We keep tuning in to see if there is any news,” a fourth person mentioned.