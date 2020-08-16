Iranian-American Model Mahlagha Jaberi Sizzles In A Tiny Yellow Bikini: ‘Sun-Kissed’

Iranian-American model Mahlagha Jaberi went online on Sunday, August 16, and treated her whopping 3.1 million followers to a set of hot pictures.

In the snaps, Mahlagha rocked a tiny, lemon-yellow bikini that perfectly accentuated her enviable figure. The risque ensemble consisted of a tiny top that featured wide shoulder straps and wired cups to give her breasts an upward push. As a result, the hottie provided her fans with a glimpse of her enviable cleavage.

She paired the top with matching bottoms that not only enabled her to display her sexy legs and thighs but also drew attention toward her taut stomach and slender waist.

Mahlagha wore her slightly damp, raven-colored tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back and shoulder. In terms of accessories, she opted for a pair of black sunglasses.

According to the geotag, the photoshoot took place in Cancún, Quintana Roo, which is located in southeast Mexico. The pics were captured on a boat, against the background of the beautiful ocean. To the excitement of her fans, Mahlagha shared two snaps from the shoot.

In the first image, Malhagha could be seen lying on the deck of the boat. She extended her long legs forward, folded one of her knees, held a hand behind her hair, lifted her chin, and closed her eyes. She also held a glass of orange beverage in her hand as she soaked up the sun.

For the second pic, she posed while climbing the ladder of the boat. She held the railings with both her hands for support and turned her face away from the camera.

Within less than an hour of going live, the snaps racked up more than 36,000 likes. In addition to that, Mahlagha’s most ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and posted about 700 comments to praise her amazing body and beautiful looks.

“Wow, you look so beautiful, babes. I love you,” one of her fans commented.

“Damn, you have such sexy legs. This bikini is on fire!!!” another user chimed in.

“Amazing picture!!! You are the most gorgeous woman I have ever seen. You should go for mainstream modeling,” a third admirer remarked.

“So pretty and sexy!!! I hope you notice me one day, Mahlagha!! ILYSM!!!” a fourth follower wrote.

Apart from her regular followers, several other models and Instagram influencers also liked and commented on the snapshots, including Jenna Jenovich, Helly Luv, and Mariam Rod.

Mahlagha often treats her admirers to her skin-baring snapshots. As The Inquisitr previously noted, not too long ago, she posted a set of steamy photographs in which she rocked an olive green bikini. The shoot took place at Laguna Beach in California.