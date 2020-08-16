Lisa Vanderpump Reminisces About ‘The Good Old Days’ As She Sits On Her Beloved Tree Swing In Stunning Photo

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star longs for simpler times as she shares a throwback to Instagram.

Lisa Vanderpump shared a throwback photo to Instagram that showed her reminiscing about carefree days from the past.

In a pic shared to her social media account, the 59-year-old restaurant mogul wore a long, flowing gown with a sheer tulle skirt in her signature pink color. Lisa looked off to the side in the shot, and her long hair was pushed aside to reveal a gorgeous hoop earring in her right ear.

The Vanderpump Rules star smiled widely as she held onto flower-covered ropes hooked to a swing on a large tree. Gorgeous lanterns could be seen hanging from other branches of the tree as LVP enjoyed a carefree ride.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans may recognize Lisa’s pink rose-covered swing. The reality star has it housed in a peaceful and picturesque area in the backyard of her Villa Rosa estate along with a heart-shaped flower bed that was gifted to her by her husband, Ken Todd, in an early season of her former reality show.

In the caption to the post, which can be seen below, Lisa revealed that it was a look back to the “good old days” and what life should be like. The Bravo veteran included the hashtag #vaccine in reference to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the comments section of the Instagram share, some of Lisa’s 2.6 million followers reacted to her gorgeous photo and her memories of worry-free times. Many wrote that the Beverly Hills businesswoman is a timeless and ageless beauty.

“Beautiful, like a Disney princess,” one fan wrote of Lisa.

“Life isn’t all diamonds and rosé but it should be,” another added.

“Can I be u when I grow up Lisa??!!” a third fan joked.

Others questioned the Vanderpump Rules star’s hashtag about a future vaccine. Some expressed surprise that the wealthy restaurateur included the hashtag in her post.

“Vaccine!! Yes darling you have it first and we’ll see how that goes,” one commenter wrote.

Lisa’s new post about the “good old days” came a few weeks after she confirmed that her Beverly Hills restaurant, Villa Blanca, shut down for good after 12 years due to issues with the landlord. LVP’s other California eateries, SUR, Pump, and TomTom, remain temporarily shuttered amid the health pandemic.

In addition, the Bravo veteran’s self-titled reality show recently had a major cast shakeup which resulted in the firing of four major cast members. The ninth season of Vanderpump Rules remains in limbo due to the pandemic.