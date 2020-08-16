Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Are Preparing To Have A Baby Together, Report Claims: ‘They’re Trying’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are rumored to be preparing to take on their biggest project yet — a new baby.

A report from the August 24 issue of Us Weekly claims that the celebrity couple have been happy living together as a mixed family but are yearning for a little one of their own. Citing a source close to the couple, the story claimed that they have been in preparation for another child, including setting aside a room in their home that would serve as a nursery.

“They’re trying,” an unnamed source claimed. “They’d love to have a child together.”

There was still some uncertainty over exactly how they would be welcoming a little one. The Us Weekly story noted that the couple would not be opposed to adopting or using a surrogate.

“They have faith they’ll be welcoming a child of their own,” said a source close to Shelton. “It’s just a question of how and when.”

The rumor has caused a stir online, with the rumor-busting site Gossip Cop reporting that while it was true the pair wants to have a little one of their own together, the timeline is not correct and there were no imminent plans to add to the already large clan. Neither Stefani nor Shelton commented for Us Weekly.

A new baby could come with a move as well. The Us Weekly sources went on to say that while Shelton and Stefani love the time they spend on the family ranch in Oklahoma, especially during the pandemic when they have been spending plenty of time outdoors, they would be planning to put down permanent roots in Los Angeles. There could be some other big developments in the works, with the report noting that the two had planned on getting married this summer, but had to put those plans on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s not clear how much truth there might be to the rumor that Stefani and Shelton are planning on having a baby, as the pair’s relationship and potential plans to add more children have been a subject of much speculation and many incorrect reports. As The Inquisitr reported, these rumors stretch back for years and have regularly been debunked in the past, including a 2018 Hollywood Life claim that the singer was already pregnant.

This story was also taken down by Gossip Cop, which pointed out that the claim was based on flimsy evidence and unnamed sources, and appeared to follow a regular narrative claiming that Stefani is pregnant or could be pregnant.