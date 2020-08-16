Caroline O’Mahony Flaunts ‘Extreme Pink Powerpuff Girl Vibes’ In Skin-Tight Workout Wear

Irish fitness model Caroline O’Mahony thrilled her 674,000 Instagram followers with her latest update on Sunday afternoon. The brunette bombshell posted a photo that showed off her incredible physique, leaving viewers wanting more.

The sexy selfie racked up over 7,000 likes in the first hour after it was uploaded.

Caroline wore a revealing two-piece athletic set that hugged all her impressive curves. She referenced the bubble-gum pink color along with the Powerpuff Girls in the caption, and embraced the bright hue, which popped against her tanned, freckled complexion.

The crop top had a round neck and cap sleeves, with a tight fit that showed off her chiseled arms and rounded breasts. The shirt ended just below her bust, displaying her taut abdominal muscles below.

The matching leggings had a wide top band and fit high around the slimmest part of Caroline’s waist, but left her smooth, toned belly bare. Lightweight fabric stretched across her voluptuous thighs emphasized their definition.

Caroline posed standing in front of the camera and slightly angled to her left. She arched her back, balanced her slight weight on one activated leg. The other knee was bent and she touched her tiptoe to the ground. The position drew attention to the tantalizing curvaceousness of her booty.

She crossed her left arm across her midriff and teasingly tugged on the hem of her top. She grasped her phone with the other hand to take the reflected selfie. She gazed down at the screen to maintain focus and composition in the image.

Her eyes were defined by full lashes and perfectly groomed brows. She pouted her lips in a simulated kissing motion. Her long, dark hair was pulled into a high ponytail and hung straight halfway down her back.

Caroline accessorized with a Fitbit on one wrist and a pair of white tennis shoes.

She posed in a workout area featuring black and white walls and a gray floor constructed from enormous square tiles. There was a stationary bicycle in the background on one side, placed in front of what appeared to be a few sections of sturdy plastic drawers.

Caroline’s dedicated Instagram followers were quick to express their adoration for the social media celebrity and her choice in attire.

“Omg this colour,” praised one fan, who added a heart eye emoji to the comment.

“Looks soooo good on you,” chimed in a second person.

“Oh this pink is made for you,” declared a third fan, following their words with an appropriate pink heart.