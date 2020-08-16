Bethany Lily April Leaves Little To Imagination In Skimpy Bikini

British beauty Bethany Lily April sent hearts racing on social media after she shared a revealing new photo of herself on Sunday, August 16. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the content with her 3.2 million followers, and the image quickly became a hit.

The 23-year-old model was photographed outdoors for the snapshot, on a beautiful lush property. Bethany situated herself directly in front of the camera, taking center stage as she posed with her arms out. She emanated a great deal of sexiness as she pushed her chest out, pouted a bit, and stared directly into the camera’s lens.

Her long highlighted ash-blond hair was parted in the middle and styled in loose waves that fell around her shoulders and down her back.

Still, her killer curves captivated users most, as she flaunted them with a very skimpy bikini.

The model opted for a yellow bikini bra that featured a tropical print and two thin straps that tied around her neck and her back. The garment did not conceal much as it was tight on her, drawing attention to her chest. The tiny top’s cups also struggled to contain her voluptuous assets and exposed an ample amount of cleavage.

She teamed the number with a matching pair of bikini bottoms. The briefs also provided just little coverage as they were designed with a skimpy cut that showed off her curvy hips and pert derriere. Their side-straps further drew attention to her toned core.

She finished the look off with a pair of large hoop earrings.

In the post’s geotag, Bethany indicated that she was in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France.

In the caption, the beauty welcomed followers to her “secret garden.”

The eye-catching update was quickly met with enthusiasm and support from social media users, accumulating more than 10,000 likes in just 40 minutes after going live. More than 180 followers also complimented the model on her body, good looks, and bikini in the comments section.

“You just keep getting prettier and prettier every day,” one user wrote, following the sentiment with a string of heart and kiss emoji.

“Oh my God, amazing,” added a second fan.

“You are very beautiful and gorgeous, and have attractive eyes,” a third follower proclaimed.

“You look flawless, your eyes captivate me,” a fourth individual asserted.

Bethany has posted many sizzling posts of herself to Instagram this summer. On August 13, she again stunned her fans after she rocked a revealing satin blue romper, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 80,000 likes.