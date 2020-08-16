Monday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Abby Stuns Chance

The Monday, August 17, The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor and Chelsea team up to try to force Adam to move forward while Sharon agrees to help him with at least one caveat. Even Chance and Abby find themselves at odds over the second Newman son.

Victor (Eric Braeden) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) work to come up with a plan to help Adam (Mark Grossman), according to SheKnows Soaps. Many times in the past, Chelsea and Victor have not been on the same page, but during the latest crises, all that changes. Together, the unlikely partners decide to urge Adam to look forward instead of into the past. Sure, the father of one feels that he must figure out how to open the door he’s locked the memories behind, but both Victor and Chelsea think that Adam simply needs to move into the future without worrying about or dealing with his past misdeeds. While that may not be the healthiest way to handle the shocking reality that he finds himself in after learning he killed A.J. Montalvo when he was 11, neither Chelsea nor Victor think that Adam will gain enough by facing the painful truth and figuring it out for himself.

Elsewhere, Chance (Donny Boaz) gets a reality check from Abby (Melissa Ordway). She cannot fathom that Chance is worried about Adam. Yes, in Las Vegas, Chance was friends with Spider, but her brother is no longer the man that Chance knew back in Sin City. Now, Adam has reverted back to form since he remembered that he’s a Newman. Not surprisingly, Chance does not love having the situation come between him and Abby. He wants to be there for his friend no matter what. Ultimately, although she warns her boyfriend, Abby decides that her brother is not worth losing her relationship with Chance, so she agrees not to judge him if he continues to try to get in touch with Adam.

Finally, Sharon (Sharon Case) puts boundaries in place. She’s sick and recovering from surgery, and Sharon also has a long road of chemotherapy ahead of her as she continues to fight breast cancer. However, Sharon also still cares deeply for her ex, and she knows that he’s struggling. Sharon feels the tug toward using her new status as a therapist to help her ex-husband figure out what he’s been hiding from himself all these decades. Although Sharon agrees to help Adam, she insists that he must tell Chelsea about their sessions. That could be the thing that throws a wrench in Adam’s attempts at recovering his memories.

This week marks the second week of new The Young and the Restless episodes since the CBS Daytime drama shut down production and ran out of new material amid the coronavirus pandemic.