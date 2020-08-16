Donald Trump Is Turning The GOP Into The Party Of Segregation, Reporter Says

Veteran reporter Carl Bernstein appeared on CNN’s Reliable Sources on Sunday and claimed that Donald Trump is driving the GOP toward segregation, Breitbart reported.

“We have a tyrant president of the United States trying to act like the king to undermine the very electoral system, the most important element of our democracy, by impeding the Postal Service and throwing grave doubt among Americans about the efficacy of the system through lies and subterfuge,” he said. ”

“It requires a Republican Party that has gone along with this undermining of our electoral process to come to the floor and help save our democratic process at this moment.”

The journalist argued that Trump is attempting to hijack the election by undermining the United States Postal Service and paralleled these purported efforts with the Voting Rights act of 1965, which was passed thanks to Republicans under the leadership of Abraham Lincoln.

According to Bernstein, the GOP is reverting into the “old Southern segregationist Democratic Party” thanks to the racism of Trump and his appeal to others like him. Conservative columnist Max Boot previously said that Trump is employing the Southern Strategy, which refers to a purported Republican tactic in the 1960s that appealed to racism against Black Americans to drive voters from Democrats.

Bernstein claimed that the alleged transformation of the GOP under Trump’s guidance a “national emergency.”

“It’s a national emergency caused by a despotic president who’s unique in our history,” he said.

According to The Guardian, Trump’s alleged appeals to racism stem from recent polls that show him lagging behind presidential candidate Joe Biden. The publication pointed to Trump’s recent reference to conservative lawyer John Eastman’s theory that Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris — the first woman of color on the ticket of a major party — may not be eligible to be vice president due to her background.

Although Democrats continue to sound the alarm over Trump’s alleged attempts to hijack the election by undermining USPS, the U.S. leader has pushed back on such suggestions, Breitbart reported. During a recent press conference, the real estate mogul denied that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is attempting the hinder the Post Office. The real estate mogul also suggested he would support additional funding for the company in a forthcoming coronavirus aid package. In the same interview, he accused Democrats of holding up USPS funding with their focus on financing COVID-19 relief packages — a comment Bernie Sanders pushed back against and claimed was a lie.