Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Fit Figure In Skimpy Black Bikini

American model Jasmine Sanders wowed thousands of fans on social media worldwide after she posted a new bikini-clad snapshot of herself on Sunday, August 16. The cover girl took to Instagram to share the sizzling content with her 3.9 million followers, and it quickly became a smash.

The 28-year-old, who is most famously known for being a fashion influencer, was photographed outdoors, seemingly while at a black-sand beach, for Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit. A large rock wall could also be seen in the background behind her.

Jasmine took center stage in the update as she stood directly in front of the camera, posing from her front with her hips propped out and her hands up to her head. She sported a natural pout and directed her gaze straight towards the camera’s lens, emitting an engaged sultry vibe.

Her short blond hair did not look to be styled as it fell around her shoulders in natural-looking curls.

Still, her killer curves stole the show in the photo, as she flaunted her famous figure with a revealing bikini.

Jasmine sported a black bikini top that featured a bandeau style body. The garment did not offer a great deal of coverage as it hugged her chest tightly, highlighting her bust. The top was also designed with a number of cut-outs that exposed a bit of cleavage.

The model teamed the top with a matching pair of bottoms that also did not leave much to the imagination. The briefs were cut in a very skimpy, high-rise design that helped show off her curvy hip and pert derriere. The number’s high-waisted side-straps also drew attention to her slim and chiseled core.

She finished the look off with a large pair of gold hoop earrings.

In the caption, Jasmine called attention to ocean pollution, asking everyone to help keep our water clean.

The eye-catching snapshot was instantly met with approval and support from fans, amassing more than 18,000 likes in just two hours after going live. More than 120 users also took to the comments section to compliment the beauty on her figure, good looks, and swimwear.

“No one like you baby love,” one fan wrote, adding a number of red heart emoji.

“Working from your head to your toes girl,” added a second admirer.

“Gorgeous and hot,” a third individual remarked.

“So beautiful, Jasmine,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

The stunner has shared several editorial shots of herself to social media, especially this past week. Just earlier today, she dazzled her fans once again when she rocked another black swimsuit for Sports Illustrated, per The Inquisitr. That post received more than 38,000 likes.