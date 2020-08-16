Holly Sonders Searches For Her ‘Mate’ In Tight, Beige Bodysuit

TV host, model and fitness maven Holly Sonders reignited her popular Instagram feed on Sunday, August 16 with an update that perfectly exhibited her sumptuous, athletic frame and distinctly leggy lower body. In the post, the 33-year-old Fox Sports and Golf Channel alum wore a formfitting beige bodysuit that pleasingly emphasized her alluring shape while she sat on the floor of a walk-in closet with her taut gams splayed.

The caption that accompanied the photo referenced how difficult it can be to find a “mate” — in this instance, however, Sonders was actually referring to a matching shoe, as a colorful cornucopia of heels, sandals, boots and other piece of footwear were strewn about the floor in front of and around her.

Nevertheless, some of her fans jumped at the chance to offer their services in the comment thread, while others simply gushed at another healthy serving of eye candy.

“I’m sure you can find a mate but does he have to play golf?” stated one admirer, in reference to the sport Sonders formerly starred in.

“Legs longer than the pandemic,” joked a fan of Sonders’ stems.

“Pick me,” ordered a third commenter, who further stated “I’ll mate.”

“Love this pic,” added a fourth commenter.

In the snapshot, Sonders was photographed from above by the camera, which allowed for the entire length of her toned, yet shapely frame to be documented. As the picture was snapped, she peered up at the device and focused her big, brown brown eyes directly on its lens. All the while, her scintillating, brunette locks flowed out from a center part and draped over her shoulders, arms and bust. In spite of the covering, an ample showing of cleavage was apparent mid-frame.

With varying outfits in a litany of colors encircling her, the multitude of shoes surrounding her further made for a visually intense scene. And while she lamented the search for a shoe’s match in the caption, Sonders appeared to have already found her winning combination, as both of her feet were adorned with pink, platform heels. Despite the mess that surrounded her and the relatively low light for an indoor shot, Sonders’ seemingly flawless, modestly bronzed skin nonetheless managed to stand out in the snap.

Sonders’ latest offering was making an impact with a sizable portion of her nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram as of this report, earning thousands of double-taps in under an hour. Furthermore, the comment thread was littered with replies similar to the aforementioned messages.

