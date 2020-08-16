Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Partially Unbuttoned Shirt & Tiny Denim Shorts

On Sunday, August 16, Australian model Tarsha Whitmore uploaded a tantalizing photo for her 845,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

The picture showed the 20-year-old posing on what appears to be a patio with a potted tree and a heater in the background. According to the post’s geotag, the location of the casual photoshoot was Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

Tarsha sat with her legs spread and her shoulders back on outdoor furniture. She rested one of her hands on her thigh, as she gazed directly at the camera lens with her mouth slightly open.

She sizzled in a partially unbuttoned white collared shirt and a pair of tiny frayed denim shorts. The revealing outfit showcased her ample cleavage and lean legs, much to the delight of her audience. As for accessories, she wore strappy white sandals, a matching purse, sizable hoop earrings, and two rings.

For the photo, the blond beauty styled her long locks in a bun with curled tendrils framing her gorgeous face. She also sported a pedicure with her nails painted white, which complemented her tan skin.

In the caption, Tarsha indicated that the picture was taken a day prior to her uploading it. She also noted that most of her ensemble was from the clothing retailer PrettyLittleThing.

The post appeared to be a favorite among fans as it soon amassed more than 13,000 likes. Quite a few of Tarsha’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“What a stunner so gorgeous!” wrote a fan.

“I [love] this look,” remarked another admirer, along with a fire emoji.

“Wow you are so [b]eautiful,” added a different devotee.

“So stunning,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding both a heart-eye and a pink heart emoji to the comment.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the picture and instead, used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise for the model.

Tarsha engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a plunging crop top and shorts with ruched detailing. That post has been liked over 17,000 times since it was shared.