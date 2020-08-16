Caroline Einhoff Rocks A Tiny Black Bikini On Instagram

German model Caroline Einhoff took to her Instagram account on Sunday and wowed her 1.5 million fans with a new steamy photograph.

In the snapshot, the hottie rocked a tiny black bikini which left little to the imagination of the viewers. The racy top boasted triangular cups, a thin string which ran across her chest, a plunging neckline, and thin straps that she tied behind her neck. The tiny garment enabled her to put her enviable cleavage on full display. In addition, it also drew attention toward her taut stomach and abs.

Caroline teamed the top with equally skimpy string bottoms that she tied high on her slender hips, letting the front of the bottoms scoop down to expose her lower torso. The sexy bathing suit also enabled her to display her lean legs.

The hottie wore her slightly damp brunette tresses down, letting her wavy locks cascade over her back and shoulder. She also let a few strands of hair fall over her forehead. In terms of accessories, she opted for a seashell necklace and an assortment of rings.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Palma De Mallorca, a resort city in Spain. The photoshoot took place at a beach against the breathtaking background of the ocean, some distant trees, and the clear blue sky. Some people could also be seen swimming in the water behind her.

To strike a pose, Caroline stood straight, spread her legs apart, look downward, puckered her lips, and touched her hair.

In the caption, Caroline informed her fans that her bikini was from the online beachwear retailer, Calua, which she co-owns with fashion designer Luisa Christell. That apart, she also announced that she’d be posting a new picture on her timeline in a few hours.

Within three hours of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 30,000 likes. What’s more, several of Caroline’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared about 240 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and sensual sense of style.

“You’re so gorgeous. Look at that bod!!” one of her fans commented, adding a fire emoji.

“What an incredibly beautiful picture!! Love you so much, Caroline,” another user chimed in.

“Daaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaamn! You’re the hottest babe on Instagram!” a third admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “great figure,” “queen,” and “body goals,” to express their adoration for the hottie.

Caroline wows her followers with her stylish snapshots quite often. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on July 4, she shared a pic in which she rocked a revealing black top which she teamed with high-waisted skinny jeans.