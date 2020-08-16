Ayanna Pressley Says Republicans Are ‘Turning A Deaf Ear’ To American Needs

Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley appeared on MSNBC on Saturday and took aim at the Republican Party for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest that subsequently arose following George Floyd’s death, Breitbart reported.

“I’m looking to the public,” Pressley said of the solution to the Republican Party’s purported failures.

“You know, this is as much about public outcry, and organizing, and mobilizing, and applying pressure so that this GOP-led Senate and these governors that continue to carry water for this administration, putting the American people in harm’s way, turning a deaf ear to the needs of our families and our communities, hold them accountable. Make the phone calls, send the emails, show up.”

The progressive congresswoman claimed that Trump understands that his and the GOP’s alleged failures are going to impact his chances in November. To counter this obstacle, Pressley believes Trump is going to do whatever he can to help him at the ballot box, including cheating.

Pressley pointed to Trump’s attempts to block funding for the United States Postal Service (USPS), which has received widespread criticism from prominent Democrats. According to the congresswoman, this attack is harming the essential workers at the USPS as well as the families who rely on services from the company, including seniors who require medication.

“We have to continue to hold this administration accountable. At every turn, they have sought to obstruct, stonewall, and evade justice and accountability.”

As reported by Fox News, Pressley previously took aim at Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who has been accused of working with Trump to undermine the USPS as part of a broader plan to decrease the effectiveness of vote-by-mail and help the president’s chances on Election Day. According to Pressley, DeJoy should resign from his position — a take that was echoed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The Postmaster General must resign immediately. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 16, 2020

Per The Inquisitr, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi likened Trump’s attacks on the Post Office to an assault on America’s Constitution. She claimed that Trump and the Republican Party are trying to curb voter turnout to help the real estate mogul hold onto power.

As reported by Fox News, Pressley’s call for unrest in the streets led to pushback from some on social media, who believed that she was condoning violence. However, the publication noted that there is no indication that the Democrat was condoning anything outside of peaceful protesting. Her comments come as riots and protests continue to rage across the country in the name of racial justice.