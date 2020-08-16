Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In A Sexy Cutout Bathing Suit

Chrissy Teigen is pregnant with her third child and having fun showing off her growing baby bump on social media, and it would appear that she has no plans to let her pregnancy stop her from flaunting her curves. On Saturday, the star shared a video of herself rocking a sexy black cutout bathing suit on her Instagram stories, The Daily Mail reported.

She posed in front of a floor-length mirror while holding her phone in front of her as she modeled the swimsuit from several different angles. Thanks to the slits in the fabric, Chrissy’s fans were treated to a peek at her stomach, which is slowly starting to protrude past her hips. The 34-year-old could not resist turning to the side, too, to showcase her perky booty and her long, toned legs.

It appeared that the model was filming herself from her bathroom. She started the short clip by walking toward the mirror and then pausing and turning to the side to show her silhouette in profile. She even gave her admirers a glimpse of her cleavage and ample chest as the swimsuit boasted a low-cut neckline. The sink and bathtub were visible in the background.

Aside from her swimsuit, Chrissy did not seem to be wearing anything else as she padded barefoot across the gray tile.

“Long hair worn down with several strands pinned back to accentuate her glowing complexion, there was no denying Chrissy looked absolutely stunning,” noted the article.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Working her curves by showcasing her figure in multiple poses, the Lip Sync Battle co-host appeared to be positively glowing. Considering how fantastic the model looked, fans were not surprised to see her parading her belly around while sporting a racy bathing suit, especially as she seemed to be very happy about the latest baby development.

Many fans were shocked by the surprise announcement that Chrissy and her husband John Legend were expecting another child. This will be the couple’s third, as they already share Luna, 4, and Miles, 2. Not only were their supporters surprised, by the couple was, as well.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that Chrissy recently opened up about the discovery.

Both Luna and Miles were conceived through in vitro fertilization, so she was not anticipating finding out she had gotten pregnant on her own.

Even scarier is that she had breast reduction surgery recently and was unaware she was expecting during the procedure. After finding out, she prayed that everything would be okay, and so far, it seems she’s on track to have a healthy baby.