Amanda Elise Lee Shows Off Stunning Curves In Tiny, Pink Bikini

Model, influencer and noted fitness guru Amanda Lee inserted her buxom, bodacious visage into an equally stunning setting with her most recent update on Instagram. The post, which was uploaded by the Canadian star on Sunday, August 16, included multiple photos of Lee posing amid a picturesque coastline while sporting a tight, pink bikini combination along with a black, semi-sheer wraparound.

The post’s geotag indicated that the sultry snapshots were taken at Central California’s Big Sur, and the plunging, rocky cliffs and evergreens that met the deep, blue waters definitely matched the area’s topography. It was a backdrop that made for a visually stimulating series of photos, which were further boosted by Lee’s tempting showing of her famously thick dimensions and sharp curves.

The first snap in the slideshow offered the most detailed look at Lee’s beautiful face and voluptuous frame as she was captured in a medium-long shot. In the picture, the 34-year-old was sitting on the rocky wall that bordered a small, clear pool or hot tub. Meanwhile, the ocean’s blue waters and cloudy sky scape were visible behind her. As she sat on the wall, she rested her right hand upon the rock while her left hand gingerly caressed some of her, blond strands on the same side.

Lee’s legs were crossed in the shot, which caused her sheer wraparound to part, offering a look at her bare thighs and calves in the process. Meanwhile, her perky assets tested the strength of her bikini top, which made for a significant showing of cleavage. To complete the steamy nature of the scene, she wore a seductive facial expression.

In the next photo, Lee struck a similar pose, but the photo was snapped from a wider angle. As a result, the entire length of her body was exhibited. For this shot, Lee leaned her head backward, causing her impressively flowing blond hair to flare out and drape downward behind her back. Her distinct hourglass shape was also slightly more evident in the picture.

The slideshow was capped off with a pic in which Lee was conspicuously absent. However, it still included a stunning ocean view.

Lee’s latest post generated a sizable response on Instagram, racking up nearly 50,000 likes in just over 30 minutes after appearing on her feed. Moreover, almost 500 comments were left by her fans, who couldn’t help but share their admiration.

“The only thing more beautiful than the scenery is you,” wrote one fan.

“Wow, you look really fantastic,” stated another.

“You are a monument of a woman,” exclaimed a third.

Lee has been active in posting steamy updates via social media of late, as shared by The Inquisitr earlier this weekend, she managed to flaunt her curvy figure in a skintight athleisure ensemble in another update.