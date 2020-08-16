Kelly Ripa Shows Off Unusual Family Photo Of Her Crew Taking A Dip In The Pool — While Fully Clothed

Kelly Ripa’s latest family photo is anything but conventional.

The television host took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture showing her with her husband and children posing together while standing in a pool — and fully clothed. Kelly wore a white floral dress and her son, Michael, wore a striped shirt. The other three members of the crew — husband Mark Consuelos, son Joaquin and daughter Lola — all wore white. They all stood together in chest-deep water, flashing smiles in soaking-wet clothes and hair.

The picture was part of a series that the television host shared with her 2.8 million followers. In a second photo, Kelly showed the wet family toweling off by the side of the pool, while a third showed her children posing together on a lawn while staying dry.

The picture was tagged with People magazine’s TV Instagram page, linking it to the magazine’s first-ever family issue, one where Kelly and her crew are featured. As The Inquisitr reported, the issue was already generating buzz ahead of its actual publication date with the release of some snippets of a sit-down interview between Kelly and Lola in which the proud mother lauded her daughter’s sense of fashion — and her enviable figure.

After Lola admitted that she had stolen some outfits from her mom’s closet to pick some more revealing attire, Kelly said she more than understood.

“If I had your figure, I’d be showing it off too,” she said.

“I’d be sitting here naked. I’d be sitting here, no clothes on, in the woods.”

Kelly also had great things to say about her daughter’s sense of style.

“The one item of clothing that I would wear from my daughter’s closet is every article of clothing she owns,” she joked. “If I could pull off your clothes, I would in a heartbeat. You’ve got the chicest sense of style and you wear everything with confidence.”

Everyone appeared to be well-dressed in the photo posted on Sunday, though only the top half of every outfit was visible. The pool snaps attracted some immediate viral attention, racking up more than 70,000 likes in less than an hour and attracting plenty of comments.

“Beyond….looks like a poster for a fictional perfect family sitcom,” wrote friend Bethenny Frankel of Real Housewives fame.

“You two made the most beautiful children,” another wrote.

Many took note of the striking similarities between all three kids and their father, noting that his genetics were strong.