Former ‘DWTS’ Pro Kym Johnson-Herjavec, 44, Sizzles In Purple Bikini While Posing On Pool Float

Kym Johnson-Herjavec enjoyed a little rest and relaxation over the weekend. The Dancing With the Stars pro took to her Instagram page on Saturday to share a sizzling snap that showed her clad in a skimpy swimsuit.

The image captured her floating in the middle of a sparkly, blue pool. She was positioned on the top of a white raft, and there was a cup holder on the side of the inflatable. In the caption of the update, she shared with fans that she was enjoying “pool” time, and she certainly dressed for the sunny weather. The wife of Shark Tank star, Robert Herjavec, stunned in a tiny bikini, and a tag in the post indicated that it was from Hunza G, who specializes in the “crinkle” and sustainable & ethical production.

The suit boasted a light purple hue that served as the perfect compliment to Herjavec’s tanned skin. The strapless number was knotted in the front and it drew plenty of attention to her cleavage and a hint of underboob. The suit was constructed of a crinkle knit fabric that gave the piece a luxurious feel.

The bottom of the suit boasted the same purple hue and left little to the imagination of Herjavec’s audience. The garment had thick straps that stretched over her defined hip bones and the front rode a few inches below her navel, allowing Herjavec to flaunt her taut tummy and tiny waist. The high cut of the bottoms also teased a glimpse of her muscular legs, which she has achieved from dancing.

She covered her face with a straw hat that featured a lighter purple color than her top. Herjavec rested her head on her blond locks and placed her hands on either side of the float.

The post has been a hit thus far and more than 3,000 fans have double-tapped the update to express their love. In addition, dozens on Instagrammers flocked to the comments section to let the star know that her body looks incredible, especially after giving birth to two little ones.

“Dang woman & you had twins!” one follower gushed alongside a series of flame emoji.

“Beautiful you!! Where’s the stretch marks after having twins! U look great,” a second social media user exclaimed.

“Wow! After twins? You have always got the best bod Kym! And such a nice personality! Your babies are so beautiful and adorable! Take care,” a third complimented with the addition of a few red hearts.

“Can’t believe you had two kiddos! Look at that flat abdomen!” one more fan added on the skin-baring snap.