Alexa Collins Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging Sheer Gown

On Sunday, August 16, American model Alexa Collins shared a series of stunning snaps with her 1 million Instagram followers. According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken in Miami, Florida.

In the first image, the 24-year-old stood in a white-walled room with light shining through an opened door. She folded one of her arms across her body and grazed her hair with her fingertips, as she lowered her gaze, parting her full lips. She sizzled in a plunging sheer lace gown with ruched detailing from the high-end fashion company, Stello. The gorgeous garment showcased her incredible curves, much to the delight of her audience.

The following photo showed Alexa standing on a balcony with glass railing that overlooked numerous buildings. She faced away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. The model altered her position for the third shot by turning to the side. She placed her hand under her chin and looked over her shoulder with a serious expression on her face.

She moved to a different part of the balcony and faced forward for the fourth photo. She brought her hands together and focused her attention on the camera lens. Stacked rings worn on her middle finger were visible in this shot, although it is unclear if she had on the jewelry in previous images. Alexa appeared to be walking away from the photographer in the final snapshot.

For the photoshoot, the blond beauty styled her luscious locks in loose waves and a deep middle part, giving her look additional glamour.

In the caption, Alexa advertised for Stello by tagging the company.

Quite a few of her followers took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Absolutely gorgeous [you] look stunning so beautiful breathtakingly beautiful,” gushed a fan.

“Stunning!” added a different devotee, along with a heart-eye, fire, and smiling face emoji.

“You are great baby,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“Your beauty is astounding,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 10,000 likes

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Alexa has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.