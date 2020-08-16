Jennifer Lopez Enjoys A Cup Of Tea In A Revealing New Selfie

Jennifer Lopez siizzled in low cut blouse in her latest snapshot.

Actress, dancer, and singer Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram on Sunday, August 16 to treat her many fans to a stunning new selfie. The 51-year-old looked better than ever while enjoying a relaxing morning and sipping a a cup of tea. She soaked up the sun while sitting outside in a revealing outfit.

Lopez sizzled in a red, collared blouse with a white V pattern and quarter length sleeves. She wore the top undone, exposing plenty of cleavage and showing off her phenomenal figure. She wore her long dark hair slicked back in a low pony tail. The infamous business woman and style icon accessorized with an intricate pair of gold earrings. She held a fancy looking red mug, with a gold trim, handle and base.

Lopez looked radiant and content as she shot a subtle, smile at the camera, her skin appearing radiant. She showed off a nice, glowing tan while enjoying some time to herself. She appeared to be lounging on the patio area of the family home she shares with her baseball superstar husband Alex Rodriguez and their children. Lush greenery and a blooming bush of bright purple hydrangeas could be seen behind her, creating a gorgeous, picturesque background.

It was no surprise that the impressive selfie got a lot of attention online, racking up over 500,000 likes and over 7,000 likes in less than an hour after it was shared online. Lopez has one of the highest follower counts on the entire Instagram platform, currently sitting at an incredible 129 million. Her many fans took to the comments section of this particular post to gush over her gorgeous features and express their admiration of her. Other complimented her on her beautiful ensemble.

“That outfit is everything!” gushed one fan.

“Yess! You look so gorgeous, love u Jen,” remarked a second person.

“Omg I’m looking at a true beautiful queen,” another person commented upon the post.

“Can I have some tea with you? It would be a dream come true my love.. Love you and always smile,” wrote one more fan hoping to catch Lopez’ attention.

Lopez is of course well liked in Hollywood and receives primarily positive feedback on social media. However, this past week she was the focus of some rather shocking allegations regarding behind hard to work with. As The Inquisitr previously reported, a stylist who goes by the name Tamaran, called out the star for being a diva. She claimed Lopez also has a reputation of not getting along with other celebrities.