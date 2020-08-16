Jennifer Lopez Enjoys A Cup Of Tea In A Revealing New Selfie

Jennifer Lopez sizzled in low-cut outfit in her latest snapshot.

Actress, dancer, and singer Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram on Sunday, August 16 to treat her many fans to a stunning new selfie. The 51-year-old looked better than ever while enjoying a relaxing morning and a cup of tea. She appeared to be sitting outside while wearing a revealing outfit.

Lopez sizzled in a red, collared ensemble with a white “V” pattern all over it and quarter-length sleeves. The top was partially open, exposing some cleavage. She wore her long, dark hair slicked back. The famous businesswoman and style icon accessorized with an intricate pair of gold earrings. She held a fancy-looking red and white mug that featured a gold trim, handle and base. Light-colored tea could be seen inside the cup.

Lopez looked content as she directed a subtle smile to the camera, her skin appearing radiant. She showed off her glowing tan while enjoying some time to herself. She appeared to be lounging on the patio area of the family home she shares with her baseball superstar fiance Alex Rodriguez and their children. Lush greenery and a blooming bush of bright purple hydrangeas could be seen behind her, creating a gorgeous, picturesque background.

It was no surprise that the impressive selfie got a lot of attention online, racking up over 500,000 likes and 7,000-plus comments in less than an hour after it was shared online. Lopez has one of the highest follower counts on Instagram, currently sitting at an incredible 129 million. Her many fans took to the comments section of this particular post to gush over her gorgeous features and express their admiration for her. Others complimented her on her beautiful ensemble.

“That outfit is everything!” gushed one fan.

“Yess! You look so gorgeous, love u Jen,” remarked a second person.

“Omg I’m looking at a true beautiful queen,” another user commented on the post.

“Can I have some tea with you? It would be a dream come true my love.. Love you and always smile,” wrote one more follower hoping to catch Lopez’s attention.

Lopez appears to be well-liked in Hollywood and receives primarily positive feedback on social media. However, this past week, she was the focus of some rather shocking allegations regarding being hard to work with. As The Inquisitr previously reported, a stylist who goes by the name Tamaran called out the star for being a diva. She also claimed Lopez has a reputation for not getting along with other celebrities.