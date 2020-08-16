DJ Kim Lee Sizzles Wearing Black Vinyl In August Issue Of Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam

Sultry DJ/model Kim Lee, affectionately known as the “Asian Kim Kardashian,” took to Instagram on Sunday morning with an update that thrilled her 512,000 followers. She shared a stunning image from the most recent issue of Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam, in which she graced some of the pages. The post garnered over 2,500 likes in the first few hours after it was uploaded.

Kim posed in a monochromatic industrial setting looking glamorous in a sexy vinyl catsuit that left viewers wanting more.

She was reclined inside a open circular section hewed out of enormous slabs of gray concrete. The cylindrical space was much larger than she and backed with distinct squares of cement formed together. There were round areas in every corner that appeared to have anchored the pieces during their construction.

The rough texture on the outside surface was mottled in different shades of charcoal and the remnants of paint and oil drips were visible trailing down the wall below were she sat.

Kim’s outfit was a racy, yet elegant one-piece that clung tightly to her spectacular physique. The black vinyl material clung to all her curves and reflected the studio light behind her, creating a visual juxtaposition between the slick finish of the fabric and the matte surface of the environment.

The garment appeared to display all of her bare back, with just a small interruption of crossed spaghetti straps across her shoulder blades. The lower section dipped down past her narrow waist, tantalizingly close to the cleavage of her ample derriere.

The snug fit of the legs showed off her shapely thighs and calves.

Kim finished off the ensemble with a pair of black patent slingback stilettos featuring pointed toes. She had a delicate gold-colored bracelet around her one wrist.

Kim leaned back fluidly into the curve of the space with her left leg dangling beneath her. Her knee was bent and she rested the point of her heel against the flat concrete wall below. The striking angle of her right leg mirrored that of her left. She balanced her weight on her right foot, which was extended in front of her body within the circle.

She rested one hand demurely between her thighs and placed the other behind her head to tousle her long, dark tresses. Her hair was messily parted off-center and thrown over to one side, seductively covering part of her gorgeous face.

She dropped her chin, gazed at the camera through long lashes, and pouted her red lips.