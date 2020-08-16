Anna Nystrom Flaunts Her Perky Booty In A Tight Black Dress: ‘Off To Dinner’

Swedish smokeshow Anna Nystrom treated her followers to yet another stunning Instagram snap on Sunday afternoon. The model gave fans a peek at her incredible figure as she revealed in the caption of the post that she was headed off to dinner.

In the sexy shot, Anna looked smoking hot as she sported a skintight black dress. The garment boasted short sleeves that showcased her toned arms. It also clung tightly to her tiny waist and hugged her curvy hips snugly.

The dress perfectly highlighted her perky booty as it exposed her long, lean legs in the process. She accessorized the gorgeous style with a dainty gold bracelet around her wrist and a black leather handbag slung over her forearm.

Anna posed with her body turned to the side. She stood in front of a white building. She had one knee bent and her back arched as she pushed her booty out. She held a beautiful bouquet of pink and white flowers in her hand as she turned her head and tilted her chin upward with a small smirk on her face.

She wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle. The platinum locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Anna has amassed more than 8.5 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans immediately began to show their support for her latest post by clicking the like button more than 28,000 times within the first 40 minutes after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 330 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Beautiful, Anna have a great dinner!” one follower stated.

“You look lovely beautiful Princess. Have a wonderful time. Hugs and kisses,” declared another.

“She has the classy with that beauty,” a third social media user wrote.

“I hope you always smile like that,” a fourth person commented on the pic.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her hourglass figure in revealing ensembles for her online posts. She’s become known for sporting sexy bathing suits, tiny tops, and scanty lingerie in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anna recently thrilled her followers when she showed some skin in a skimpy gray bra as she stared out of a nearby window from her bed. That post also proved to be wildly popular among her fans. To date, it’s pulled in more than 167,000 likes and over 1,500 comments.