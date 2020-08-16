Jared Kushner Says He Is ‘Absolutely’ Sending His Kids Back To School This Fall

President Donald Trump’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner told CBS News‘ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that he is “absolutely” sending his children back to school this fall.

Across the country, schools are grappling with how, or even if, to send their kids back into the classroom for physical instruction when school resumes for the fall semester, as the coronavirus pandemic rages. Some are ditching in-person teaching all together, instead doing distance learning. Some are offering a hybrid in-person and distance-learning model. Others are doing all distance learning.

The Trump administration has been bullish on getting kids physically back into the classroom, and indeed, has even threatened to withhold federal funding from schools that don’t fully re-open, as Politico reported in July.

Speaking to host Margaret Brennan, Kushner, who, with wife Ivanka Trump, is the father of three children (two of whom are of school age), said that there is no doubt in his mind that his kids will be returning to in-person schooling in the fall.

“We absolutely will be sending our kids back to school and I have no fear in doing so,” he said.

He further explained that the seasonal flu is a far bigger concern for him when it comes to his kids than the coronavirus pandemic is.

“Children have a- a six times higher chance to die from the flu than from the coronavirus. So based on the data I’ve seen, I don’t believe that that’s a risk. Again, this virus impacts different people in different ways,” he said.

He also seemed to obliquely suggest that the school his children attend won’t be open five days per week for in-person learning, saying, “… and assuming- our school is not opening up five days a week, I wish they were.”

The issue of children going back to school has also affected another, more high-profile member of the Trump family: Jared’s nephew, and Donald Trump’s son, Barron Trump. As The New York Post reported, the private school the young lad attends will not be opening up for in-person instruction, at least for the time being. That has apparently not sat well with the president.

“I’d prefer that he go back… they’re delaying it a little bit, right? From what I understand, my son’s school, they will be delaying it. I just heard that, which is too bad, which is too bad,” Trump said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, in some Georgia schools, the reopenings have been met with positive cases of the coronavirus, causing the schools to be shut down and the children and adults sent into quarantine.