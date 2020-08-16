‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Victoria Proves She’s Ruthless

The weekly preview video for The Young and the Restless spoilers teases that Victoria takes a firm stand that leaves her Newman family members shocked. She clashes with Nikki, but Victor isn’t so sure about Vicky’s dramatic changes in the business.

In recent storylines on The Young and the Restless, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) tapped into her ruthless side, which makes her far more like Victor (Eric Braeden) than he seems comfortable with. Although Victor has proven over and over throughout tthe years that he will stop at nothing to get what he wants, seeing that quality in his eldest daughter makes The Mustache uncomfortable.

Victoria never hesitated to use the truth of Adam’s past and the huge secret that Victor kept about her brother to her advantage. Victor didn’t appreciate Victoria failing to show compassion for Adam when he learned that he was responsible for A.J. Montalvo’s death all those years ago in Kansas. For her part, Victoria has made it extremely clear that she doesn’t care what her dad thinks of her behavior. She’s been through a lot with being stabbed and ending her relationship with Billy (Jason Thompson), and Vicky is ready to move forward in a new direction.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) tries to reason with her daughter because she cannot believe that Victoria would do something so huge to change the course of the company. Vicky makes it incredibly clear to her mother that she is the one who is running the company, and her decision will stand no matter who dislikes it. Nikki tries to reign her daughter in, and she begs Victoria not to blow up everything. The new CEO at Newman Enterprises calls a press conference, and Vicky announces something shocking to the world. She will ensure that there is plenty of accountability in the business.

At his penthouse, Adam (Mark Grossman) sees Victoria’s unexpected announcement, and he seems to give in to his sister’s new plans. Adam admits that he’s received her message, and he says that Victoria is calling tthe shots now. Victor isn’t so sure, though. He tells Adam that Vicky’s reign and power may not be as all-encompassing as she believes. One thing about The Mustache is that he is always a few steps ahead of everybody else, so he’s rarely caught unprepared for any eventuality. It seems likely that Victor will make sure that Vicky does not go too far with her new scheme.