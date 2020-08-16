Andy Cohen Holds Hands With His Toddler Son Ben In An Adorable Beachside Snapshot

Andy Cohen and his young son Ben enjoyed a day on the beach.

Television personality Andy Cohen took to Instagram on Sunday, August 16 to share an adorable snapshot alongside his toddler son, Ben. The duo enjoyed some priceless father-son bonding time while walking along the beach together, hand-in-hand.

Cohen went shirtless, showing off his trim figure, and sported a pair of navy blue swim trunks. He accessorized with a red bandanna tied around his neck and a silver wristwatch. He shielded his eyes from the sun with a pair of gold aviator shades.

Ben, who turned 1 year old in February, looked adorable and patriotic in a tiny, red, white, and blue swim shirt and swim diaper. The child was protected from the bright summer rays with a tan, wide brimmed hat. He clung to his father’s hand while appearing curious about the sand under his feet.

It looked like a perfect day for the beach, with not a cloud visible in the sky and the calm blue ocean behind them. In the caption of the post, Cohen noted that they had been enjoying the day exploring. The photograph got a lot of love online, racking up over 8,000 likes and over more than comments in less than an hour after being shared online. The Bravo personality boasts a total of 3.9 million followers on the platform overall.

As he tends to do with many of his photos lately, Cohen chose to limit the comments on this particular post, thus allowing only people he permitted to leave a message. This feature is typically used with the intention of filtering out hate comments; however, it is not clear why Cohen would be receiving any negativity on this particular post. Those that did comment kept it positive, gushing over the sweet photo and complimenting the television personality on his handsome looks.

“I love that your sharing these moments. Bright spot in life when we need them so much,” said one person.

“Such a beautiful picture, sending you and that cutie all the positive vibes and love,” another fan remarked.

“What a hunk!” gushed a third user.

“I am big fan of both of you and you both look great. Thanks for sharing. You make me happy, you deserve this happiness,” one final follower remarked.

Ben is Cohen’s only child and he frequently shares adorable snapshots on social media of their adventures together. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cohen turned to Instagram last month to share two precious throwback photos of him and Ben meeting Elmo during the Not Too Late Show.

