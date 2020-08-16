Garcelle Beauvais, 53, Rocks Shorter Hair And A Red Bikini In Stunning Instagram Share

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star slayed as she shared her Sunday vibes with fans.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais slayed in a red bikini as she posed for a new Instagram photo.

In a stunning pic posted to her social media page, the 53-year-old mom-of-three showed off her “Sunday vibes” to her nearly 600,000 followers. Garcelle wore dark oversized sunglasses and a red halter-style bikini top as she lounged poolside on a blue beach towel.

The Bravo beauty’s hair was worn in a shorter, bob-cut style as she rested her head on her hand and smiled slightly for the camera in the sizzling snapshot.

In the caption to the post, which can be seen below, Garcelle simply shared the “sundayvibes” hashtag. But her post spawned plenty of comments from fans and famous followers who raved about her youthful glow, short hairstyle, and all-around gorgeous look.

“You look like you’re in your 20s. Ageless!” one fan wrote.

“This hairstyle is perfect on you,” another added. “Jealous!!!”

“Yass hunni! Push thru [Garcelle],” a third fan chimed in.

“Gorgeous! You are one of the best additions to the entire franchise!” another added fan of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer.

Several fans used the comments section to crown Garcelle the Bravo franchise’s new queen and to note how she speaks her mind to the other ladies on the Bravo reality show.

The new photo comes days after Garcelle made headlines for calling out co-star Lisa Rinna’s “nearly naked” bikini Instagram videos, and questioning if they contributed to her teen daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin’s “body issues.” Garcelle admitted that because she only has sons, she can’t really relate to Lisa’s situation, but the conversation caused major tension between the two co-stars.

“Do you think that your body image affected your daughter in any way?” the RHOBH newcomer asked Lisa, per People. “I don’t even have a daughter [but] dancing on Instagram in a bathing suit or underwear?”

As for her own swimsuit shot, this is not the first time that Garcelle has posed in a bikini. In 2013, Rolling Out shared photos of her sporting a tiny black bikini while hanging out with friends during the Celebrity Getaway and Golf Weekend at the Sandals Emerald Bay in Great Exuma, in the Bahamas.

Even back then, the actress had a Real Housewives connection. Six years before she’d get her own diamond, a bikini-clad Garcelle was shown posing with Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi.