Garcelle Beauvais, 53, Rocks Shorter Hair And A Red Bikini In Stunning Instagram Share

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star slayed as she shared her Sunday vibes with fans.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais slayed in a red bikini as she posed for a new Instagram photo.

In a stunning pic posted to her social media page, the 53-year-old mom of three showed off her “Sunday vibes” to her nearly 600,000 followers. Garcelle wore dark, oversized sunglasses and a red, halter-style bikini top as she lounged poolside on a blue beach towel.

The Bravo beauty’s hair was worn in a shorter, bob-cut style as she rested her head on her hand and smiled slightly for the camera for the sizzling snapshot. The RHOBH star did not share the location of the photo or indicate when it was taken, nor did she tag the maker of her stylish sunglasses or swimsuit.

In the caption to the post, which can be seen below, Garcelle simply shared the #sundayvibes hashtag. But her post spawned a ton of comments from fans and famous followers who raved about her youthful glow, short hairstyle, and all-around gorgeous, “Sunday Sexy” look.

“You look like you’re in your 20s. Ageless!” one fan wrote.

‘[Garcelle] this hairstyle is perfect on you,” another added. “Jealous!!!”

“Yass hunni! Push thru [Garcelle],” a third fan chimed in.

“Gorgeous! You are one of the best additions to the entire franchise!” another added of the RHOBH newcomer.

Indeed, several fans used the space to crown Garcelle the Bravo franchise’s new queen and to note how she speaks her mind to the other ladies on the Bravo reality show.

The new photo comes days after Garcelle made headlines for calling out her co-star Lisa Rinna’s “nearly naked” bikini Instagram videos and questioning if they contributed to her teen daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin’s “body issues.” Garcelle admitted that because she only has sons, she can’t really relate to Lisa’s situation, but the conversation caused major tension between the two co-stars.

“Do you think that your body image affected your daughter in any way?” the RHOBH newcomer asked Lisa, per People. “I don’t even have a daughter [but] dancing on Instagram in a bathing suit or underwear?”

As for her own swimsuit shot, this is not the first time Garcelle posed in a bikini. In 2013, the website Rolling Out shared photos of her sporting teeny black bikini while hanging out with friends during the Celebrity Getaway and Golf Weekend at the Sandals Emerald Bay in Great Exuma, Bahamas. Even back then, the actress had a Real Housewives connection. Six years before she’d get her own diamond, a bikini-clad Garcelle was shown with Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi.