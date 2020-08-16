Daisey O’Donnell Showcases Her Bronzed Skin In A Revealing Ruffled Bikini Top & Denim Shorts

Daisey O’Donnell returned to her Instagram account on Sunday morning to share another spicy pic with her adoring fans. The model showed some skin as she served up a steamy look for the camera.

In the racy upload, Daisey looked hotter than ever as she sported a skimpy ruffled bikini top. The garment included a purple, green, and beige floral print and thin straps that fastened behind her neck. It clung tightly to her chest as it exposed her ample cleavage and muscular arms and shoulders in the process.

She teamed the top with a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts wrapped snugly around her petite waist and were cut to show off nearly all of her long, lean legs and curvy hips. She accessorized the summer style with a dainty gold chain around her neck, rings on her fingers, and bracelets on both wrists.

Daisey sat in an outdoor chair with her legs together for the shot. She placed both of her arms at her sides and pushed her hip out slightly. She tilted her head and gave a flirty stare into the lens. In the background of the photo, some green foliage and a metal fence could be see as the bright sunlight streamed down. She geotagged her location as Marbella, Spain.

She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. The golden locks were styled in loose curls that she had pushed over her shoulder.

Daisey’s 982,000-plus followers went wild for the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 16,000 times within the first seven hours after the pic was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section during that time to leave over 150 messages.

“Wow Daisey u truely are a vision,” one follower declared.

“Hair is looking gorgeous,” another wrote.

“Oh wow you look unreal,” a third comment read.

“I love this bikini top,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t seem to mind showing off her enviable curves in scanty outfits for her online snaps. She’s been known to pose in stunning bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, and tight workout gear on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Daisey recently piqued the attention of her followers when she rocked a teeny speckled bikini as she soaked up some sun with a drink in her hand. That post also proved to be popular among fans. It’s reeled in more than 29,000 likes and over 180 comments to date.