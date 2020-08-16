Joe Biden Leads Donald Trump By 9 Points Nationally In NBC News Poll

A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leading Donald Trump by 9 points nationally. In particular, 50 percent of voters surveyed supported Biden, while just 41 percent supported Trump.

The survey also found that Biden holds double-digit leads over Trump on the issues of health care, immigration, coronavirus, uniting the country, and race relations. However, Trump ranks higher than the former vice president on the economy, which the poll found was the top issue for Americans heading into the election. In addition, the real estate mogul’s overall standing has improved from last month’s iteration of the poll — although this shift falls within the margin of error.

Biden leads Trump among the following voting demographics: Blacks, Latinos, women, independents, whites with college degrees, seniors, and voters aged 18 to 34. Meanwhile, Trump leads the Democrat among men, whites overall, and whites without college degrees.

Democratic pollster Peter Hart, who conducted this survey with Republican pollster Bill McInturff, addressed the findings.

“Clearly, Biden is in the lead. Clearly, Trump has a lot of problems,” he said.

But Hart also noted that the race is far from over and pointed to the finding that most people are uncertain or pessimistic about Biden’s ability to lead the country.

“Biden is well-known, but not known well, and people are looking for direction on that,” he said.

Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, who helped conduct the research, claimed that the real estate mogul’s success in November will hinge on economic issues.

“For Donald Trump, this election is about the economy, full stop. For voters, this election is about more than that, with their health and bringing the country together also major considerations.”

Alex Wong / Getty Images

As reported by MarketWatch, Trump has claimed that a Biden presidency would damage the economy and cause an economic depression.

“If Biden gets in, this market’s going to crash,” he said.

The president has also hinted at his plans to enact an income-tax cut for middle-income families as well as a capital-gains tax reduction.

“We are looking very seriously at a capital-gains tax cut, and also an income-tax cut for middle-income families,” he said.

Biden continues to hold a consistent edge over Trump in battleground states. As The Inquisitr reported, a recent “States of Play” survey from CNBC and Change Research showed the Democrat ahead of the real estate mogul in five of six battleground states examined — Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Arizona. Meanwhile, the president held a small one-point lead in North Carolina.