Madison Woolley Suns Her Booty In A White Bikini While Hanging At The Beach

Australian stunner Madison Woolley treated her fans to another sexy snapshot on her Instagram account on Sunday morning. The model flashed her fit figure while revealing in the caption that she was currently on a “getaway” to South Wales.

In the racy pic, Madison looked smoking hot as she wore a teeny white bikini. The top featured a low cut that exposed her abundant cleavage. It also boasted thin straps that put her muscular arms and shoulders on full display.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her tiny waist as they gave fans a peek at her lean legs. The garment appeared to be a thong as her round booty could also be seen in the shot. Her flat tummy and incredible abs were in the spotlight as well. She accessorized the style with a pair of sparkling earrings.

Madison sat on her knees with her arms placed in front of her. She arched her back and pushed her booty out into the sun as she shrugged her shoulders. She tilted her head to the side and wore a playful expression on her face. In the background of the pic, a white sand beach and a bright blue sky could be seen.

She wore her blond hair parted to the side. She styled the shoulder-length locks in straight strands that fell behind her back and brushed over her shoulder.

Madison’s 538,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post. The snap garnered more than 13,000 likes within the first seven hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also took to the comments section to leave over 120 messages during that time.

“This is gorgeous!! Love the freckles,” one follower wrote.

“Love the straight cut bob,” another stated.

“You’re an very attractive woman,” a third social media user gushed.

“The most beautiful woman in Australia,” a fourth person declared.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock racy looks in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, and tiny tops in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Madison recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she rocked a skintight gray tube top that showed off her flawless physique, and a pair of baggy sweatpants as she lounged around the house. That post was also a popular one among her supporters. To date, it’s raked in more than 15,000 likes and over 120 comments.