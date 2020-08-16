Bernie Sanders Says He Is ‘Deeply Concerned’ About Donald Trump’s Attack On USPS

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders appeared on ABC’s This Week on Sunday and took aim at Donald Trump’s attempts to undermine the United States Postal Service (USPS), which he likened to an attack on democracy in America, Breitbart reported.

“I’m deeply, deeply concerned about Trump’s effort to undermine American democracy by defunding the Postal Service,” the Democrat said.

“That is not me talking. That’s what Donald Trump said himself a few days ago. He said I don’t want millions of people to be casting mail-in ballots. We’re in a pandemic now, Mr. President, people shouldn’t have to put their lives on the line to get sick, maybe die, in order to cast a vote. Of course, we need mail-in ballots.”

Sanders was referring to the real estate mogul’s comments on Fox News when he admitted that his opposition to funding the USPS is due to his desire to stop Democrats from expanding vote-by-mail efforts on Election Day.

The former Democratic presidential candidate also claimed that Trump is a pathological liar and highlighted his suggestion that the Democrat-led push for additional coronavirus relief funding were harming efforts to fund the USPS adequately. The 78-year-old lawmaker pointed to the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) bill passed by the House of Representatives in May, which provided unemployed Americans with at least $1,200 and an extra $600 to employment insurance, as well as state and local support.

“To say Democrats aren’t working on behalf of working people, not funding the post office is another lie from Donald Trump.”

Alex Wong / Getty Images

On Thursday, Sanders appeared on CNN and spoke to host Anderson Cooper about Trump’s attempts to prevent additional USPS funds. As reported by The Hill, the lawmaker said that Trump is well aware of the effects of his efforts to underline the Postal Service. He said the real estate mogul has looked at recent polling showing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ahead and is attempting to suppress the vote to increase his chances in November.

Trump addressed criticism of his Postmaster General Louis DeJoy at a press conference on Saturday. As The Inquisitr reported, he denied that DeJoy is attempting to hinder the mail-in voting process and said he remains open to including additional funds for the USPS in a future coronavirus aid package.

DeJoy is currently the focus of an internal Post Office watchdog investigation that is seeking to determine his compliance with federal ethics rules as well as the nature of his recent policy changes at the company.