Vanessa Hudgens Tugs At String Bikini Bottoms While Rocking A Cowboy Hat For Sexy, Poolside Photo

Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram on Saturday to share a glimpse into her sunny weekend. The singer and actress wowed her audience of 38 million-plus followers with a bikini-clad snap that sent pulses racing.

The photo captured Hudgens and her pal, GG Magree, enjoying some time in the pool. The duo stood near the edge of the pool, and each of them was submerged in water up to their hips. The pool was surrounded by tall trees, and a sliver of blue sky could be seen overhead. Hudgens faced front and directed an alluring stare into the camera as she popped her hip to the side and flaunted her killer figure in a skimpy string bikini.

Hudgens opted for a swimsuit that boasted a brown hue that complemented her bronzed skin perfectly. The top had a triangle cut, and she appeared to wear gold chain body jewelry around the perimeter of the cups. The swimwear featured a set of thin straps that were worn over her shoulders, and her bottoms were just as revealing. Hudgens sported a pair of string bottoms that were tied on both sides, and she playfully tugged at the straps with her hands. The front of the garment rode a few inches below her navel and showed off her defined abs, which featured a silver piercing.

She added a cowboy hat to her outfit and rocked a pair of dark-rimmed sunglasses that complemented her suit. Hudgens also wore a few layered necklaces and added several rings to her manicured hands. The actress appeared to have just taken a dip under the water, as her hair was dripping wet.

Magree put her backside to the camera and looked over her shoulder with a sultry gaze. She also sported a sexy bikini that left little to the imagination. The top tied around her neck and back while the bottom’s cheeky cut showcased her pert derriere. Like her counterpart, she added a straw cowboy hat to her ensemble and shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of red sunglasses.

Fans of the actress have been more than thrilled with the sizzling upload, and it’s amassed over 781,000 likes and 2,100-plus comments.

“Dang got me crushing hard,” one follower commented with the addition of a few flames and heart emoji.

“ARE WE REALLY GOING TO IGNORE THE FACT I THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN IN THE WORLD,” a second fan exclaimed.

“Two fine looking ladies and the hottest day ever,” one more admirer chimed in.