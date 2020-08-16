WWE Rumors: Company Considers Three Superstars As Top Babyfaces

According to a new report from Fightful Select, by way of Sportskeeda, WWE considers Braun Strowman, Jeff Hardy and Matt Riddle as the top three babyfaces on the Friday Night SmackDown brand.

The news came courtesy of a depth chart that revealed the trio of performers as the most popular among fans. As noted by Ringside News, the chart was created as a way of reflecting how performers are rated on the card.

The chart was reportedly made prior to this week’s show, which saw Strowman turn heel by attacking Alexa Bliss. Before the unexpected twist to his storyline, however, Strowman was on a roll as the Universal Champion, defeating all of the show’s top heels in the process.

“The Monster Among Men” has been feuding with Bray Wyatt recently. Wyatt is considered a heel, but his character often results in him getting cheered. Perhaps Strowman has been turned because officials are considering a babyface run for Wyatt.

Hardy has long been a favorite among the fans. The veteran returned to television recently and got into a storyline with Sheamus that exposed Hardy’s personal demons pertaining to law troubles and alcoholism. Even though the performer was already popular upon return, this angle arguably resulted in him gaining more sympathy and support from his base.

Riddle is a fairly new addition to main roster programming. He is currently feuding with “King” Baron Corbin, who is regarded as one of the main heels on the blue brand. The company has been tipping Riddle for big things since he was promoted from NXT, and he’s expected to have a bright future in the promotion.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Vince McMahon and other officials are reportedly high on Riddle because he reminds them of Shawn Michaels. This is due to his outspoken nature and impressive in-ring talent. “The King of Bros” is determined to face Brock Lesnar, and his reported popularity might encourage McMahon to roll with the program eventually.

Daniel Bryans and Roman Reigns presumably weren’t listed on the report because they haven’t appeared on the show in quite some time. Bryan recently became a father and he’s been working as a member of the creative team.

Reigns, on the other hand, has been absent from WWE television throughout the pandemic. While the superstar tends to be very polarizing among fans, the company has tried to push him as the top good guy for years.