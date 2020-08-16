President Trump Says It Could Be Months Or Years Before Election Results Are Known

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that it could be months or even years before the 2020 election results are known because of mail-in voting, NBC News reported.

Speaking to reporters during a press conference at his Bedminster, New Jersey, resort, Trump warned that the United States Postal Service (USPS) may not be equipped to handle all of the ballots that will be sent by mail.

“These ballots are all going to be lost, they’re all going to be gone,” Trump said.

As such, he predicted, it could be months or even years before the outcome of the election is known.

Trump also discussed the matter of the Post Office and reported issues bedeviling the agency. The USPS has mailed letters to multiple states, warning them that the agency may not be enough time for voters to request, receive, and then mail in an absentee or mail-in ballot in time for it to be counted by election officials.

Trump said that it’s a matter of leaders of Democratic states preferring to ask for bailout money instead of asking for funds to help the USPS.

“They want a trillion dollars to bailout sates… badly run Democrat states. They’re not giving the money to the post office,” he said.

Bruce Bennett / Getty Images

He also brushed off the suggestion that his recently-appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is deliberately trying to thwart mail delivery in an effort to interfere with mail-in voting and, by extension, the election.

“He’s trying to streamline the post office and make it great again,” Trump said of DeJoy.

As to Trump’s claim that ballots will be lost in the mail, it’s a claim that NBC News writer Lauren Egan called “baseless.” Indeed, as NPR News reported, Trump has made multiple false claims about mail-in voting. For example, the very basis of his attacks on expanding voting by mail — that it’s being adopted on a wide scale — is itself false, as only a few states did it before the election, and only a handful of others have looked to enact or expand it.

Similarly, he’s suggested that foreign actors could somehow produce counterfeit ballots, something that NPR News claims is effectively impossible due to the safeguards in place to manage the process.

Further, Trump has claimed previously that expanded voting by mail would lead to a delay in the results of the election.

“Must know Election results on the night of the Election, not days, months, or even years later!,” he tweeted earlier this year.