‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright’s New Vacation Photos Fuel Rumors That She Has A Baby On Board

The Bravo beauty posed on a boat with her friends, but some fans think she is carrying an extra passenger.

Brittany Cartwright sparked pregnancy rumors as she posed for pictures while on a group vacation with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars. The 31-year-old Kentucky beauty has been vacationing with her friends on Lake Mead outside of Las Vegas, but some think she’s carrying a secret.

In a video posted to pal Randall Emmett’s Instagram stories, Brittany wore a black one-piece and jean shorts as she waved to the camera while the group cruised on a houseboat. The Kentucky beauty also shared a new photo to the 1.4 million followers on her social media page which showed her wearing dark sunglasses and a white crocheted swimsuit coverup in close-up shot with the lake in the background. There also appeared to be a filter on the pic.

Brittany captioned the pic with a lone heart emoji, but in comments to the post, her followers had plenty to say about her recent photo ops and how she appears to be more glowy — and covered up — than usual these days.

“Idk what it is but I feel like you’re glowing? Wink wink??!!” one fan wrote to Brittany.

“Glowing like a mom to be,” another added.

“I just saw her on [Randall Emmett’s] Insta story. I’m calling baby on board as well!” another wrote.

Another fan flat-out congratulated Brittany on her baby, despite the fact that she has not yet announced any pregnancy news with her husband Jax Taylor.

“You are glowing, congrats on your baby,” a fourth follower wrote.

Others noted that they have a feeling that Brittany is an expectant mom at the same time that Jax’s ex, Stassi Schroeder, is. Stassi, who is also on the Lake Mead trip with Brittany, is currently about 20 weeks pregnant with her first child with her fiance Beau Clark.

Brittany, who married Jax in a fairytale wedding at Kentucky Castle last summer, has been vocal about the fact that she wanted to get pregnant as soon as possible.

Last summer, the Vanderpump Rules star told Us Weekly that the newlyweds would maybe even try to make a baby during their honeymoon. One year later, the pair have not announced a pregnancy, but that hasn’t kept fans from speculating that a quarantine baby could be in Britt’s belly.

Still, it was just two weeks ago that Brittany seemingly squashed baby rumors. During a night out in her home state with pals Kristen Doute and Alex Menache, Brittany bared her belly in a cute crop top while posing with fans at a Lexington eatery, per Hollywood Life. The Vandeprump Rules veteran did not appear pregnant in the photo as she showed her flat tummy while wearing super skinny jeans.