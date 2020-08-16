Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Dramatic ‘Real’ Hair Transformation

Kelly shared a hilarious meme on Instagram.

Kelly Ripa showed off her dramatic hair transformation over the past few months on Instagram. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared her own hilarious version of the viral #2020calander meme over the weekend, which showed her increasingly dramatic grey roots.

Kelly version of the trend doing the rounds on social media featured nine close up photos of her roots over the past several months, which gave her 2.8 million followers a look at how her blond locks have transformed. She, alongside many others, hasn’t been able to get a color touch up due to social distancing guidelines amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It began with a look at her fully blond locks in January and February before a few gray hairs poked through in March, which is when a lockdown was imposed on much of the world to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Things then began to get worse for the star in April, May, and June as her gray hairs got longer and longer on the top of her head. It’s thought she locked down in the Caribbean with her family before returning to New York, which is one of the worst affected areas in the U.S.

In June, her natural color was several centimeters long, while she then appeared to use the same photo at different zoom levels for July, August, and September. In those bottom three photos, Kelly’s hair was slicked back away from her face to really give fans a good look at her natural locks.

All the snaps appeared to be selfies she’d taken herself on her phone.

The 49-year-old former All My Children actor joked about how she was a little late to the meme game in the caption as she joked about how “real” her attempt at the challenge was.

And plenty of fans appreciated seeing the mom of three get so candid.

“So funny,” one Instagram user commented.

“You crack me up @kellyripa,” a second fan commented with two crying laughing faced and a clapping symbol.

“Still beautiful!” another person said.

Kelly’s proudly revealed her roots on both social media and live TV before.

In April, she flaunted her natural look on Live! alongside her husband Mark Consuelos. He admitted that he’s looking forward to the day Kelly stops being a bottle blond.

“I gotta tell you, I see you in the morning and I think it looks beautiful. I like it,” he said, as Kelly admitted she’s been keeping her grays at bay with spray root touch up.