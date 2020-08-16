Katie Maloney Wants To See ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Become ‘More Diverse,’ Confirms They Are Not Filming Season 9

Katie Maloney is dishing on the upcoming season of 'Pump Rules.'

Katie Maloney wants to see a more diverse cast when Vanderpump Rules returns for a potential ninth season next year.

During an August 14 interview with People magazine, Katie opened up about the future season, which has yet to be confirmed, and admitted that when it comes to the current group, which consists of of straight Caucasian characters, she hopes to see a different look throughout the new episodes.

“I know nothing [about the new cast members],” Katie shared. “I mean, I hope that our show can become more diverse, and that should have been happening for a long time. So I’m anxious and curious to find out, too, what that going to look like and who’s going to come in.”

While Faith Stowers, an African American woman, was featured on the series’ sixth installment years ago, she was featured for only one season and later revealed that she experienced racism within the group. Billie Lee, a transgender woman, was also featured for only one year of the show and has since accused Jax Taylor of refusing to film with her because she’s trans.

Although Katie hopes to see some shakeups before she and her cast mates reunite for production on the new installment, she admitted that when it comes to the network’s decision, she isn’t sure what their plan is as they remain in hiatus due to the ongoing restrictions in Los Angeles.

“I have no idea at this point, because obviously we’re not filming,” she continued. “And we don’t know when [we’ll be able to start], because until the restaurant can open… Right now, it’s kind of like we’re just sitting ducks.”

In July, SUR Restaurant, where the series is based, briefly reopened to guests amid the coronavirus pandemic but shut down again just days later due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Katie Maloney attends Nocking Point and Witches of Weho Wines “Basic Witch” Launch Event. Ari Perilstein / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Katie has mended her friendship with Kristen Doute in the months since she and Stassi Schroeder were fired from their roles on Pump Rules and during an interview with Us Weekly magazine last week, she explained that her friends’ exits from the show prompted her to reevaluate their relationship.

“I just was like, ‘You know what? Kristen has been someone who has been like a sister to me for so long, I can look past all the drama that happened last year and just be there for my friend right now,'” she recalled.