‘Ladies Of London’ Star Caprice Bourret’s Home Is Burglarized, ‘It’s Hard To Feel Safe Anymore’

Former Ladies of London star, Caprice Bourret’s vacation home on the Spanish island of Ibiza, was burglarized recently. The robbers got away with over $40,000 worth of valuables, according to The Sun. The incident left the model, and reality star shook up as Caprice told the outlet she felt “traumatized” and “invaded.”

“I feel like our private place has been breached and it’s hard to feel safe any more.”

On August 5, the model went out for a few hours with her husband, Ty Comfort, their 6-year-old sons, Jett and Jax, and some house guests. The crew returned home to find jewelry, cash, and Rolex watches missing. Caprice later recalled “something not being right” as they walked through the door.

“My heart sank. I realised[sic] we’d been robbed. My friends were devastated. I burst into tears,” Caprice told the outlet.

It wasn’t clear who the houseguests were, although she had been photographed on her yacht with soccer player Jamie Vardy, 33, and his wife, Rebekah, 38 just days before. Jamie is the striker for Leicester City.

The short timing of the outing leads Caprice to feel uneasy.

“Perhaps the most frightening thing is that I think it was an inside job — someone knew we would all be out,” she told the outlet.

Caprice was not aware of the large number of valuables her friends had brought to her home and revealed that she would have locked up the house better had she had known. She called the police immediately after discovering the robbery and gave a statement at the courthouse the next day.

Since the incident, the family has added a new security system and even got a trained guard dog. Those measures are not bringing her much solace; however, as the actress revealed that her family has had a tough time coping since the incident.

“It was absolutely terrifying for myself and my two sons. One won’t sleep without us since the robbery and I keep waking up thinking a creak in the house during the night is another robbery.”

