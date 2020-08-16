WWE News: Chris Jericho Confirms That Shawn Michaels Bullied Legendary Superstar

Chris Jericho revealed that Bret Hart’s recent comments about Shawn Michaels bullying The Rock have some truth to them. During the latest episode of his Saturday Night Special podcast, by way of Sportskeeda, Jericho said that he’d heard stories about an incident in the past in the past. The AEW star also revealed that the pair’s rivalry might even have existed before their days in WWE together.

“As far as I know, [Bret’s comments are] true, from what The Rock told me. That’s the reason why The Rock and Shawn Michaels never worked a match. I think Shawn might have insulted The Rock when he was a kid, in Hawaii.”

As Jericho highlighted, Michaels never faced “The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment” during his in-ring career. This could have been because of their backstage troubles. A match between the two legends is considered a dream showdown for many fans, but they have both hung up their boots in recent years and it won’t happen at this point.

Jericho worked alongside “The Great One” in the company for quite some time, and he had a notable feud with Michaels. It’s clear that Jericho has heard stories about the beef, and one of the performers involved may have told him about it.

Hart claimed that Michaels and Triple H used to chew The Rock out in the locker room because they supposedly wanted him gone from WWE. The Hall of Famer recalled one incident where The Rock had heat from them because he performed a diving dropkick.

Michaels reportedly lambasted The Rock for using the move as it took the shine away from other performers who used it. However, The Rock was the only superstar who was singled out at the time. This led to Hart looking out for the young hotshot.

Despite having alleged heat with two of the most influential superstars in company history, The Rock went on to become of the biggest draws in the entire industry. He also appears to be on good terms with both men these days. As documented by Wrestling Inc“The Game” recently wished The Rock a happy birthday.

Michaels wasn’t the most popular performer among his peers back then, however. “The Hitman” has often criticized the icon, especially due to the infamous “Montreal Screwjob” incident.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, The Undertaker also had some harsh words for the Hall of Famer. Both legends get along these days, but they were backstage rivals in the 1990s.