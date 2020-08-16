Here’s Why Miley Cyrus’s Ex Liam Hemsworth Allegedly Has A ‘Low Opinion’ Of Her

Miley recently told the world about how she lost her virginity to him.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus aren’t friendly exes, according to a new report. A source alleged this week that Liam “has a low opinion” of his former wife a year after they announced their split and supposedly doesn’t like that she’s made so much of their relationship so public.

According to Us Weekly, Miley and Liam have barely spoken since their divorce. The two announced their separation in August 2019 after eight months of marriage. Liam filed for divorce 11 days later which was finalized in January of this year.

The insider claimed that Liam “was hurt by Miley moving on with new love interests shortly after they broke up,” as she very quickly jumped into a high-profile whirlwind romance with Brody Jenner’s former wife Kaitlynn Carter and then moved on shortly after that to Australian singer Cody Simpson. The two dated for 10 months before they announced their split earlier this week.

“Liam kind of has a low opinion of Miley at this point. He was really hurt by their split,” the source said.

The insider also claimed that ever since his high-profile romance with the “Midnight Sky” singer, the Australian actor has been trying to keep a much lower profile when it comes to his private life.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

“Liam has been trying to be as private as possible and respectful about their relationship and breakup, and it’s a shame to him and his family that certain aspects about his and Miley’s relationship have been made public. He’s a very traditional and good guy and was very hurt by the way specific instances played out in front of the world.”

They added that Liam, who’s brother to fellow actor Chris Hemsworth, “has had the support of his family to help him move on” over the past 12 months. The star has been dating model Gabriella Brooks since early this year.

The latest claims came after the former The Voice coach once again spoke out about her romance with Liam earlier this week.

The outspoken actress and singer admitted during a very candid chat on her Call Her Daddy podcast from Barstool Sports that she lied to her former husband about being a virgin more than a decade ago. Miley revealed the personal conversation they had before she got intimate with him for the first time and admitted she lost her virginity to him when she was 16-years-old.

Miley and Liam first started dating in 2009 after they met on the set of the movie The Last Song. They got engaged in June 2012 but broke up in September 2013. They then reconciled and confirmed they were engaged again in October 2016 and married in December 2018, before divorcing last August.