Tori Spelling Poses In A Bubble-Filled Bathtub With Her Son Beau In Sweet Instagram Share

The mom of five shared a loving moment with her youngest child.

Tori Spelling took a bubble bath with her little boy, and she shared the moment with her 1.5 million fans on Instagram. The mom of five posed in a bubble-filled tub with Beau, her youngest child with husband Dean McDermott.

In the pic, Tori, 47, and Beau, 3, were all smiles as they enjoyed a bubbly bath time, mommy and me style. The Beverly Hills 90210 alum had her blonde hair pulled into a messy bun and she wore glasses and dark lipstick as she hugged her smiling son in the sunken tub.

In the caption to the pic, Tori wrote that she is “grateful” for these moments with her baby boy. The actress and entrepreneur noted that her kids are growing up so fast – eldest son Liam is already a teenager! – and that she is “loving” the fact that her youngest still wants to share bathtime with her. She gave credit to her son Liam for the precious photo, which can be seen below.

Of course, like everything Tori does, the loving moment sparked controversy.

Most commenters were positive, with some telling Tori to enjoy these moments while she can.

“Bath time with the littles is the best!” wrote one fan.

“I miss these moments,” another added. “Enjoy it Tori because you already know it goes by too fast.”

But others passed judgment on the actress, with some saying Beau is too old to be taking a bath with his mom.

“How old is this kid??” one follower asked.

“I am uncomfortable with this,” another said of the mother-son pic.

Others questioned why Tori was wearing glasses and lipstick while in the tub, although a fair share of fans also wanted to know what brand and color of lipstick she was wearing.

Tori has not responded to the judgemental comments about the bath with her boy, but some of her supporters told her to ignore the haters and keep being the great mom that she is.

Tori is no stranger to controversy when it comes to her kids, but she doesn’t let Internet trolls take her down. In a 2012 post on her EdiTORIal blog (via Romper) she revealed that she practiced bed-sharing with her young children, a practice that some people frown upon.

“I love having the kids in our bed to cuddle, and I think the bigger the bed, the better,” the True Tori star wrote at the time.

The proud mama also used hashtags #familybed and #mamasbed on past Instagram posts.