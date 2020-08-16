Abby Dowse Gets Flirty In A White Top & Plaid Miniskirt In Latest Instagram Snap: ‘Cutest Lil Outfit’

Abby Dowse is slaying Instagram yet again. The Australian model traded in her bikinis and lingerie for a sexy, schoolgirl-inspired look in her most recent upload, a change that has quickly become a hit with her thousands of fans.

Abby struck a flirty pose in the steamy shot, resting one knee on a wooden stool while placing her hands on top of a white countertop in front of her. She arched her back and stuck out her booty to emphasize her hourglass silhouette, and gazed off into the distance with an alluring stare rather than affixing her eyes to the camera. Her audience, however, was still treated to a full view of her face and striking features as she worked the lens.

The 30-year-old looked hotter than ever as she flaunted her phenomenal physique in a crop top-and-miniskirt combo from Fashion Nova, which she dubbed the “cutest lil outfit” in the caption of the post. She rocked a simple white top that fit snugly over her chest, highlighting her voluptuous assets and taut stomach. The piece had long sleeves that clung tightly to her toned arms, as well as a plunging scoop neckline that exposed an eyeful of her ample cleavage. Abby also appeared to be going braless underneath the garment, giving the look even more of a seductive vibe.

Abby also rocked a baby blue and gray plaid miniskirt that hugged her killer curves in all of the right ways. The number accentuated her trim waist thanks to its high-rise style, while its daringly short length showcased a glimpse of her booty, as well as her sculpted legs. It also featured a racy side slit that started at the top of her thigh.

The model completed her look with a pair of white leather boots and thick, black-framed glasses. She also accessorized with a slew of jewelry including a thin silver bracelet, hoop earrings, and a trendy necklace stack. Her platinum locks were tied in a messy side ponytail that was secured with a baby blue scrunchie, though a single lock was left out that fell to perfectly frame her face.

Many of Abby’s 2.3 million Instagram followers took a moment to show her latest upload some love in the comments section.

“You’re so hot,” one person wrote.

“Talk about a perfect body,” remarked another follower.

“Cutest outfit ever Abby and the perfect woman wearing it, you look absolutely amazing,” a third admire gushed.

“Love the miniskirt,” added a fourth fan.

The post has also racked up over 15,000 likes within four hours of hitting her page.