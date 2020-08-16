Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Endless Curves In A Fringe Bikini In Beachside Throwback Video

Yaslen Clemente is missing her beach vacation, per her latest Instagram post. The model shared a sultry video to her feed on Saturday from one of her most recent trips to the ocean while expressing her desire to return to the stunning spot.

The 23-year-old posed on her knees in the sand in the short clip as the ocean breeze whipped through her short blond hair. She propped herself up, and then back down again while grazing her fingertips over her body in a seductive manner. The camera panned around Yaslen as she sensually moved her body, offering her audience a nearly complete look at her endless curves that brought some serious heat to her page.

Of course, a day on the beach called for the perfect swimwear, and Yaslen’s was far from disappointing. The model opted for a racy nude bikini that covered up only what was necessary of her phenomenal physique, making for a view that certainly pushed the limits of the social media platform. The two-piece included a scanty halter-style top with thin stringy straps and a plunging neckline that exposed her toned arms and shoulders, as well as an ample amount of her voluptuous cleavage. Its minuscule triangle-cups had large scallop seashell affixed to them and featured a flirty fringe hem that drew even more attention to the busty display.

Yaslen’s matching bikini bottoms were equally as risque, though her audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW scene. The piece boasted a high-cut leg and daringly cheeky design that exposed her hips and sculpted thighs in their entirety while also flashing a peek at her peachy derriere. Its waistband was adorned in the same fringe detail and was tied in dainty bows on either side of her hips, highlighting her trim waist, flat midsection, and chiseled abs.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the steamy new addition to Yaslen’s feed, awarding it over 22,000 likes within 15 hours of going live. Dozens went even further with their admiration and flocked to the comments section to shower the star in compliments for the pulse-racing display.

“You always look so beautiful Yaslen,” one person wrote.

“You’re such a gorgeous goddess, a blessing,” praised another user.

“Real QUEEN real beauty…wow,” remarked a third admirer.

“Stop being so perfect,” quipped a fourth fan.

While Yaslen may not be at the beach anymore, she is still giving her followers plenty of bikini content. The model recently showcased her gym-honed physique in a strapless, snakeskin-print two-piece that left little to the imagination. That look proved to be another hit, earning nearly 31,000 likes to date.