‘Selling Sunset’s’ Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young & Co-Stars Pose In Bikinis To Celebrate Good News

The luxury realtors had a Girl's Day as they celebrated a mystery surprise.

Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young, Mary Fitzgerald, and Amanza Smith are celebrating good news.

The luxury realtors posed in bikinis while spending the day on a boat, with Chrishell teasing a mystery celebration.

In a new photo shared to Chrishell’s Instagram page, the four beauties were all smiles as they waved at the camera. Chrishell rocked a red bikini top with polka dot bottoms, while Heather wore a bright magenta two-piece, and Mary and Amanza wore blue swimsuits. The sparkling blue ocean provided a gorgeous background for the four friends on a sunny California afternoon.

In the caption to the pic, Chrishell posted the Latin phrase for “seize the day” and teased that the foursome was celebrating good news that they can’t tell fans about.

It’s no surprise that in comments to the post, which can be seen below, many fans speculated that the mystery news might have something to do with a Season 4 renewal for the Netflix reality show. Others hoped that certain cast members won’t be back when the show does return with new episodes.

“Is the good news that Christine [Quinn] was fired?! Cause I’d be celebrating that!!” one fan wrote of the Selling Sunset villain.

“Obviously there’s going to be a season 4 & best news is that Davina [Potratz] isn’t returning #puttingitoutintotheuniverse.” another wrote.

“God I hope it’s Christine and Davina are gone,” a third added.

But others speculated another reason for the happy news.

“Mary might be pregnant?!?!” one commenter asked. The Oppenheim Group realtor married Romain Bonnett last fall in a wedding that aired on season two of Selling Sunset.

In addition to Chrishell, several of her co-stars shared pics and videos from the celebratory gathering.

In a separate Instagram story, Chrishell, Almanza, and Mary were filmed in a tricked out party bus as they head to pick up Heather. The blonde beauty. who also posted clips with her Selling Sunset co-stars on the boat with a mystery man driving it, recently got engaged to Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa, so it’s possible the celebration has something to do with that happy news.

In other Instagram stories, the foursome teased that they were having a “Girl’s Day.”

Whatever the news is, it’s clear that there are two “teams” of women at the Oppenheim Group these days.

While four of the Selling Sunset stars were getting real-life sun rays, Christine shared a pic with celebrity tan expert Jimmy Coco as she thanked him for her new “glow.”